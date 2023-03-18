WATERLOO — A man was struck and killed by a train just before midnight Wednesday between Waterloo and Butler.
The victim has been identified as Jimmy D. Taylor III, 28, of Waterloo.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said DeKalb County Central Communications was contacted at approximately 11:58 p.m. Wednesday by Norfolk Southern in reference to an individual who was trespassing on the train tracks.
While a deputy was en route to the complaint, another call was received advising that the man, later identified as Taylor had been struck by an Amtrak train near U.S. 6 and C.R. 47.
Police said it was determined the Amtrak train was traveling eastbound at approximately 77 mph and struck the man while he was running on the tracks.
Taylor was located and pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Norfolk Southern Police, Butler Police, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department and Parkview EMS.
