AUBURN — An Angola man suffered a minor injury following a two-vehicle accident just before 9 a.m. Wednesday at Auburn Drive and Wayne Street, Auburn Police said.
Police said Chad M. Hogan, 49, of Angola, complained of neck pain following the crash. Hogan was a passenger in a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada, driven by Jason M. Steckley, 31, of Auburn.
According to a police report, Steckley was traveling east on Auburn Drive, approaching the intersection at Wayne Street when he rear-ended a 2012 International truck, driven by Scott P. Link of Huntertown, which was stopped at the light.
Police estimated total damage to be between $5,001-$10,000.
