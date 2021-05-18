AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday approved a modified contract with the Elevatus architecture firm to complete construction documents for a new jail.
In January, the commissioners hired the Fort Wayne company to design a new county jail for a fee not to exceed $925,000.
Last week, two of the three commissioners indicated they do not support building a jail right now. Commissioners Bill Hartman and Todd Sanderson said they want to wait until a spike in construction costs subsides. However, they approved signing a contract with Elevatus to complete drawings for a new jail.
Monday, architect Tony Vie presented an amended contract that removes work other than drawings with a new price of $465,000.
The drawings show a site plan that would place a new jail directly north of the DeKalb County Community Corrections Center, on county-owned land north of S.R. 8 at the west edge of Auburn. The corrections center sits on the south part of a property at the end of new Potter Drive.
Elevatus will use a prototype plan for the jail instead of a custom design.
Vie sad he will review a floor plan “room by room” with DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II to make sure any changes are what Cserep wants.
The drawings presented Monday are like those originally favored by the commissioners before discussions began on an option to attach a new jail to the one-year-old Community Corrections Center. Commissioners later dropped the idea of a combined-building option.
Vie said he now will obtain three quotes for survey work and soil borings at the site and make a recommendation to the commissioners.
Also Monday, the commissioners approved a request from Cserep to establish a fund to receive donations for a new target range as part of the new jail complex. An ordinance to establish a fund for donations is required.
