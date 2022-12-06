Mayberry to fill
Corunna board vacancy
CORUNNA — Michael Mayberry has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the Corunna Town Board.
The announcement was made by DeKalb County Republican Chairman Rick Ring.
Mayberry began serving Thursday. He replaces Republican member Steve Faulkner, whose resignation took effect Oct. 31. The term will end Dec. 31, 2023.
