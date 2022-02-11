AUBURN — A recent brainstorming session has paved the way to make the DeKalb County Community Correction program a success, providing inmates with a leg up on finding a local job — a requirement for the program.
DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson briefly updated the DeKalb County Council on the new initiative during Tuesday’s meeting.
Watson said the new initiative came from ideas thrown around by an “ad hoc” group consisting of DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep II, elected officials, judges, community corrections employees, along with other county employees, elected officials and representatives from the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
“I have learned the way you find solutions is you put stakeholders at the table to talk things through,” Watson said.
The discussion revolved around the barriers that could be removed to help make the program a success.
Beginning Monday, inmates in the DeKalb County Jail who are eligible for the program can now take part because barriers have been lowered. Those eligible for the program now have five days to find a job once enrolled in the Community Correction program.
“The sheriff was instrumental in clearing the path for the initiative to be possible and Shannon Carpenter, executive director of the chamber, has been key in facilitating the implementation,” Watson said.
Inmates who are part of the work release program have to pay an initial fee and weekly fees to be housed at the Community Corrections’ facility west of Auburn.
Watson said all he had to do was make calls to a handful of area employers who were more than happy to take part in the program — which will help work release inmates find jobs.
“We have plenty of jobs available,” Watson said. “In my perspective, everyone wins.”
Seven local employers have said they would be willing to hire work release participants as part of the initiative.
Watson is hoping once other local employers see the success of the program, they too will sign on.
Carpenter is also working with the group to alleviate transportation barriers for work release program participants.
Watson said the initiative is just one way to help boost the population at the facility, which currently has 28 program participants. He went on to say there were other initiatives in the works.
The center, which opened in 2020, can house 52 residents, each assigned to one of four housing units in the building. Two small units can house up to six people apiece and are used to house women involved in the program. Two larger units hold up to 20 residents apiece.
The Community Corrections advisory board is currently searching for an executive director to replace Kellie Knauer, who recently took a position with the Auburn Building and Planning Department. Justin Savage is currently serving as interim director.
Other key staff members have also quit recently, leaving several positions open at the facility.
Watson, who met with Community Correction employees Thursday, said he is encouraged with the progress that is being made with the program.
He said the meeting with employees was an effort to reassure the staff that the facility isn’t going to close and that things are rapidly improving.
“I wanted to assure them there are a lot of people working on solutions,” he said.
