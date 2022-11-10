DeKalb Central school board member Greg Lantz has commended the two candidates he faced in Tuesday’s election race for stepping up and running for the at-large seat on the school board.
Lantz was re-elected to the seat, receiving 39.27% of the vote, over JB Samuelson, who garnered 35.87% of the vote, and Sarah Garman, who received 24.86%.
Lantz finished with 2,343 total votes. Samuelson received 2,140 votes and Garman finished with 1,483 votes.
Lantz could not be reached for comment on his election victory prior to press time Tuesday night, but offered these comments later Tuesday evening:
“I want to thank the community for their faith and trust in me. I respect Mr. Samuelson and Ms. Garman in stepping up and running for the public position. We need more people with their courage to step up and to raise the bar for DeKalb Central and our community and I will continue to strive to do the best for our community as well. I just appreciate the fact that we had more people — we had three people step up this year. It’s important in our process and I appreciate the community’s support. I will do the best to support everybody in the community and represent the entire community.”
