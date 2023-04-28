Board of Works to hold executive session
AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety will meet in an executive session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 3.
The meeting will take place in the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn.
The purpose of the executive session is to interview prospective applicants for the position of firefighter.
This meeting is closed to the public.
