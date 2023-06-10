Snyder graduates from Connections Career Academy
INDIANAPOLIS — Jensen Snyder of Waterloo was one of more than 170 students who recently graduated from the Indiana Connections Career Academy.
Indiana Connections Career Academy is a tuition-free full-time public virtual school.
