Josh Newbauer is running for DeKalb Central school board because he wants to build trust, cohesiveness and transparency, he said.
He is seeking the Fairfield/Smithfield seat on the board in an election race with Jeff Johnson. The seat currently is held by Jay Baumgartner, who is not seeking re-election.
Newbauer believes his experience with leadership boards and committees and his management skills make him a good candidate.
“I’ve heard from the public, when I’m out there going door-to-door, talking to people about what their concerns are … some people don’t feel there’s enough transparency,” Newbauer said.
“I personally don’t have any evidence of that … but what I want to do is make sure that the public gets the right information, that the information that can be shared is shared.”
Newbauer has been a part of the DeKalb County community for the past 42 years. After graduating from DeKalb High School, he got a job on the railroad for a short time before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, stationed in San Diego, California, on an aircraft carrier.
Newbauer credits his time in the Navy for developing his drive and commitment. While serving in the military, he learned to work with a variety of people to accomplish team-oriented goals and missions, he said.
After returning to DeKalb County, he got a job at Pranger Enterprises, where he has spent the past 20 years.
“I literally started at the very bottom, basically pushing a broom,” Newbauer said. He worked his way up to his current position of director of design and estimation.
He believes his management skills and experience in budgeting would serve him well as a school board member. He also has a positive attitude, he said, which he would bring to the table.
“I feel like I can bring a sense of bringing parties together,” he said.
Newbauer describes himself as a fan of healthy debate.
“The key there is the word ‘healthy,’” Newbauer added. “Healthy debate — that enables people to grow. … I think as a society, we’re becoming a society that, ‘It’s this way and if you don’t agree with it, you’re wrong.’ There needs to be more of a ‘agree to disagree,’ if you will.”
Newbauer said he lives by the phrase, “Learn to be comfortable being uncomfortable.”
“I’ve really taken that to heart. It’s a driver in my life,” he added.
Newbauer said he considered running for school board 12 years ago, but did not feel it was the right time. Now, he says, he is up for that challenge.
The parent of two children at DeKalb Middle School, Newbauer said he sees staff members who truly care about the district’s students.
“That’s a big positive for me,” he said.
On things Newbauer would like to see built upon, he said, “Me, personally, I’m a big fan of the trades. I really want to see the trades kind of pushed out there a little bit more.”
Newbauer’s wife, Ginger, is employed by DeKalb Central schools as a teacher at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School in Auburn. He believes some may see that as a negative for someone serving on the school board and making decisions affecting the district.
Newbauer, however, sees it as an advantage, he said, as it would allow him to see things from the perspectives of teachers, parents and school board members.
In his community, Newbauer has been involved in an anti-bullying campaign and was involved with Junior Achievement for about 10 years. Currently he serves on the elder and leadership advisory board of his church. He also spends time coaching his son’s baseball and football teams, teaching not only sports skills but also life skills, he said.
“I really want to build the trust of the public,” he said of his desire to serve on the school board. “I hope that I can make progress out there. I’m here to say I’m going to try.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.