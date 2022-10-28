When marching bands from DeKalb and Garrett take the field later today, they’ll have large followings as they are one step away from the state band competition.
That remaining step, however, is a big one as some of the best bands in the state have the same goal in mind as the Indiana State School Music Association stages semi-state competitions at four sites.
DeKalb hopes to reach its first state finals berth since it placed 10th at the 2017 competition, while Garrett is seeking its first state finals berth in school history. There was no marching band season in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Baron Brigade will present its show, “Ancient Roots,” against 19 other bands in Open Class B at Pike High School on the west side of Indianapolis. The Railroader Regiment will stage its show, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” against 19 other bands in Open Class C competition at Decatur High School in southwest Indianapolis near the airport.
“I am really encouraged and excited about the evening pep rally planned for the students in the Railroader Regiment by current parents and alumni,” Garrett director Josh Hettinger said. “Going to semi-state is a wonderful accomplishment for these students, and support from their parents and alumni has been fantastic to see.
“There are so many people cheering them on this weekend no matter what happens.”
“I think what’s most important is this group mentally is exceeding strong,” DeKalb director Shanna Lank said. “No matter how many times we change something, make a cut, or rep the same thing over and over again, they don’t waver.
“The motto of the season has been, ‘It’s not getting any easier. You’re just getting stronger.’”
“Our focus for this week is just encouraging students to be excited for this weekend, proud of their progress, and prepared to have the best performance of their life and be the best they can be,” Hettinger said. “We are running sectional rehearsals this week on top of our normal practices to encourage students really refine what they’re contributing to the whole ensemble.”
“From a music standpoint, the Brigade has done such a good job at making some pretty massive adjustments,” Lank said. “With music being 60% of our score, this is really the bread and butter of what we do.
“We’ve had many other professionals in to listen to the Marching Brigade and the kids have taken their criticisms really well and applied everything that’s been asked of them.”
Visual and general effect are also portions of the score. “The adjustments that have been made with the color guard and the additional body work for the horn line and percussion has really made a difference in our scores,” Lank said. “We just have to keep cleaning and getting stronger visually.”
“I’m so proud of these kids, and it has been wonderful just to see them excited about their hard work paying off,” Hettinger said. “This show is really meaningful to these students and the band family, and we’re excited to show it off this Saturday.”
Lank thanked the administration, program’s sponsors, parents for getting their kids to and from rehearsals, parents who spend countless hours helping prepare in multiple ways, and parents Jim and Cindy Traylor who drive every week.
“The Brigade is beyond blessed to have the support we do.”
The lineup and performance times for the Open Class B semi-state is as follows:
1 p.m. Greenwood, 1:15 New Palestine, 1:30 Pendleton Heights, 1:45 Greenfield-Central, 2 p.m. Plymouth, 2:15 break, 2:30 Bloomington North, 2:45 North Side, 3 p.m. DeKalb, 3:15 Mount Vernon (Fortville), 3:30 Leo, 3:45 break, 4:15 Northview, 4:30 Huntington North, 4:45 Northridge, 5 p.m. Concord, 5:15 Munster, 5:30 break, 5:45 Jasper, 6 p.m. Evansville North, 6:15 Evansville F.J. Reitz, 6:30 Evansville Harrison, 6:45 East Noble. Awards and state finalist announcements at 7 p.m.
The lineup and performance times for the Open Class C semi-state is as follows:
1 p.m. New Castle, 1:15 Western, 1:30 Northwestern, 1:45 Edgewood, 2 p.m. John Glenn, 2:15 break, 2:30 Twin Lakes, 2:45 Concordia, 3 p.m. Vincennes Lincoln, 3:15 Garrett, 3:30 Angola, 3:45 break, 4:15 Jimtown, 4:30 Scottsburg, 4:45 Fairfield, 5 p.m. Owen Valley, 5:15 Princeton, 5:30 break, 5:45 NorthWood, 6 p.m. Knox, 6:15, Evansville Bosse, 6:30 Mount Vernon, 6:45 Boonville. Awards and state finalist announcements at 7 p.m.
