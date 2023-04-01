Monday
7:30 a.m. — DeKalb Central school board, special meeting, central administration office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. The agenda includes a personnel recommendation for central office executive assistant to the superintendent and board secretary; and a contracted services agreement for an interim chief financial officer. A closed executive session to discuss personnel will take place immediately before the meeting at 7 a.m.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall, 1312 W. Quincy St.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Job Classification/Compensation Committee, meeting in the Annex Building basement, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Sr. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
