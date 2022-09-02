AUBURN — Eckhart Public library has announced activities that will take place during the coming week.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
10:45 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. — Family Storytime.
6:30 p.m. — Dungeons and Dragons.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
10:45 a.m. — Family Storytime.
6:30 p.m. — Adulting 101: Feeding Yourself.
Thursday, Sept. 8
6 p.m. — Brews+Books, Auburn Brewing Company.
Friday, Sept. 9
10 a.m. — Babies and Books.
4 p.m. — Lego Club.
4 p.m. — Teen Art Club, clay mushroom jars.
4 p.m. — Teen Magic: The Gathering.
Saturday, Sept. 10
9 a.m. — Friends of Eckhart Public Library book and media sale
10 a.m. — Dog Tales.
11 a.m. — Heritage Skills: Frugal Living.
12:30 p.m. — Geocaching community event and tie dying.
