AUBURN — All Eckhart Public Library locations will be closed Monday, March 9, through Saturday, March 14, to allow staff to prepare for the main library’s reopening. All locations will reopen on Monday, March 16.
The library is highlighting an online resource, NoveList Plus. This website lets patrons search for new books by age group, genre, and other groupings. Searching for a book you recently enjoyed will show “Read-alike” books that you may also enjoy. On the Eckhart Public Library website, click on the Resources page in the top menu, then in the Books & Media Resources page. NoveList Plus will be the first website listed.
Here is what’s happening at the library this week:
Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Learning STEAM Through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics and interact with peers during Learning STEAM Through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Reader’s Delight Book Club: The group will discuss “The Eyre Affair” by Jasper Fforde Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St.
Babies and Books — A Little Listeners Storytime: Babies and Books, aimed for children ages birth to 2 years, will meet Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Time Travelers Club: Children and teens are invited to Time Travelers Club Wednesday from 4-5 p.m., at the Teen Library. There will be a brief presentation, an activity and a snack. March is National Women’s History Month and the group will examine photographs and other primary sources as participants put together a timeline of women’s history.
Family Storytime — A Little Listeners Storytime: Family Storytime, open to all ages, will take place Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and up.
Story Explorers — A Little Listeners Storytime: Story Explorers, aimed for children ages 2-6, will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters welcome. Struggling with a problem pattern? Help is available from this group, which will meet Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St.
Teen Magic The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
