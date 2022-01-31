AUBURN — An Auburn man was arrested Sunday night after he pointed a loaded handgun at officers in the 1000 block of Old Brick Road.
Officers with the Auburn Police Department were dispatched to the scene of a reported domestic violence situation at 2:42 a.m. Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the occupants of the residence.
After knocking and making an announcement for several minutes, Jason Sebert allegedly opened the door armed with a loaded handgun and pointed it at officers.
As officers gave verbal commands, Sebert retreated into the residence. Officers were able to negotiate his surrender, via a telephone call, without further incident.
Once inside the residence, officers located a female victim who was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.
Sebert was charged with domestic battery causing serious bodily harm, a Level 5 felony, and pointing a loaded firearm, Level 6 felony.
All charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Sebert is being held on no bond in the DeKalb County Jail.
