AUBURN — As the executive director of the DeKalb County Council on Aging and Heimach Senior Activity Center, Tracy Bell said she feels she is where she is meant to be.
Bell began in the role in October and is excited about what lies ahead for the agency and center.
Born and raised in Auburn, Bell came to the position after nine years of service at the Children First Center, where she was the executive assistant.
Bell said she met with former executive director Meg Zenk when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.
While she knew that Zenk would be leaving the position, the profound effect of the pandemic made Bell believe the time was not right for her to make a career move.
When the opportunity presented itself a second time, Bell took notice.
“I thought, well the opportunity knocked twice, so I’m going to listen this time,” she said with a smile.
“I loved non-profit from working at Children First. I knew a lot about grant writing and learned a lot about our community and the importance of community,” she said.
Bell also had experienced caring for her parents, who passed away within 11 months of each other in 2017 after battling cancer.
“They had both turned 80, and so caring for them in the last few months of their life in their 80s brought a new understanding to me to aging and seniors and how important care of them is.
“I just knew I wanted to do something with the senior population, but I didn’t know what. Then, when this job came available, I just knew it was going to be perfect for me. It tied in my community focus, it tied in the senior generation, and it was just something I felt I was drawn to do,” Bell said.
After losing her parents to cancer, Bell said, she realized the importance of hospice volunteers and has begun volunteering with Heartland Hospice as a visitor.
Bell’s vision for the senior center is to add life, bringing in activities such as dance classes, art classes, movies and inter-generational activities.
“I would love to focus on connecting our younger generation to our senior generation and doing some activities with that,” she added.
Bringing in new support groups is another of Bell’s goals.
Bell also recognizes the importance of the DeKalb Area Rural Transit program that is operated by the agency and sees potential for its expansion, possibly for second- and third-shift pick-ups at area employers.
Bell said updates at the center, including the installation of hardwood floor, fresh paint and the installation of new light fixtures and art work have taken place recently.
“I’m just super excited to be here and I have a lot of big goals and big visions and I feel like this is where I’m meant to be … I just feel like its such a great place in our community,” Bell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.