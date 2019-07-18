ST. JOE — A St. Joe man is on trial in DeKalb Superior Court II this week, accused of attempted murder and aggravated battery after a January 2018 fight that resulted in a stabbing.
Larry Leslie, 60, formerly of the 300 block of Mill Drive, St. Joe, is accused of stabbing Richard Logan with a Ka-Bar knife, leaving him with a laceration to his neck and two puncture wounds to his abdomen.
During opening statements Tuesday, DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner argued that the stabbing was not self-defense, but was attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
Defense attorney Cory Swagger disagreed, telling the jury it would see that Leslie was not the aggressor and was acting in self-defense.
The jury heard contrasting versions of what happened — Logan indicating that Leslie was the aggressor and Leslie saying he was afraid of Logan and did not intend to engage Logan in any way.
Tuesday, Logan testified that he and Leslie had a history of arguing and fighting. Logan’s longtime girlfriend is the daughter of a woman with whom Leslie had been in a long-term relationship at the time of the incident. Logan was 36 years old at the time of the incident.
Logan said he and Leslie had argued the night before the stabbing, and the argument continued via telephone calls and text messages the next morning.
Logan said he told Leslie to meet him outside on the railroad tracks in St. Joe.
Once at the tracks, Logan said, Leslie did not stop until he “bellied up” to him and they were physically touching.
“I yelled at him to get out of my face … at least five times,” Logan said.
Logan admitted he shoved Leslie and head-butted him to get him away.
“He went back quite a ways,” Logan said.
“He pulled a knife out from behind him, unsheathed it, and started coming at me fast. I put my hands up and said, ‘What the hell are you doing?’” Logan added.
Logan said he tripped, and while he was trying to pick himself up, Leslie began stabbing him.
Logan said Leslie then walked away, wiping off his knife, and told him he had better call for an ambulance.
Logan called for help from his girlfriend and her mother, who were attending church, and they took him DeKalb Health hospital in Auburn. An ambulance then took him to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. As a result of his injuries, Logan’s spleen was removed, the court heard, and he also was required to undergo a second surgery.
In court, Logan identified the knife that had been used in the stabbing.
Under cross-examination from defense attorney Adam Squiller, Logan agreed he wanted to fight with Leslie.
“I knew that fighting was very probable,” Logan said, adding that he never threw a punch at Leslie, but pushed him back with a head-butt.
Also Tuesday, Logan’s neighbor, David Moore, testified he had witnessed the fight and saw Logan push Leslie. Moore said he saw Leslie holding a metal object and that he lunged at Logan.
Wednesday, Leslie took the witness stand in his own defense, telling the jury he and Logan had been involved in two altercations at the Oasis Tavern in St. Joe, where Logan had been the aggressor.
Leslie denied ever speaking to Logan on the phone or sending or responding to text messages from Logan on the day of the January 2018 incident.
The jury saw a copy of a text sent from Logan’s phone to Leslie that stated, “meet ya in the road right now. Put up or shut up.”
Leslie said he saw Logan’s texts as a threat and was afraid Logan would come to the house of his girlfriend, where he also lived.
From inside the house, Leslie said, he saw Logan standing at the end of the driveway. Leslie said he got his Ka-Bar knife, which he obtained while serving in the U.S. Marines.
After checking outside the door, Leslie said, he did not see Logan outside the house and it appeared he had left.
Leslie said he then was outside his property with his dog, and as he called to the dog to go back inside the house, Logan appeared, stating, “Here I am.”
“I was shocked and surprised,” Leslie said.
Leslie said he told Logan to go home, but that Logan began hitting and swinging at him with both fists.
Leslie said he remembered he had the knife and managed to unsheathe it, using a slashing movement to create a boundary space between Logan and himself.
Leslie said he did not see the knife strike Logan, but agreed he felt a “tick” and believed the knife had hit either his collar or his neck.
Leslie said Logan head-butted him and in the process, impaled himself in the chest on the knife.
Leslie said Logan then fell to the ground and cursed Leslie.
After getting up, Logan lifted his shirt and began to walk away, Leslie said.
Leslie walked back to his house, he added.
“I couldn’t believe what happened. I was scared to death,” Leslie said.
Leslie said he then put the knife in a trim board in the ceiling, where he sometimes kept it, and went to a friend’s house a few miles away.
“I was scared to death, I was just shaking so badly. I felt ashamed and anxiety about what happened,” he added.
When Leslie returned to his home, police were in the driveway and he was arrested, he said.
Under cross-examination from Winebrenner, Leslie said he feared Logan.
“You didn’t call police, though?’ Winebrenner asked.
“No,” Leslie responded.
“You feared for your life, but you didn’t call them?” she went on.
“No,” Leslie added.
Referring to the slashing movements he made with the knife, Leslie described them as a “total defensive maneuver” and continued to assert that Logan impaled himself on the blade and that he was accidentally stabbed in the abdomen.
The trial continues today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.