AUBURN — A joint petition between the City of Auburn Electric Department and the Indiana Michigan Power Company (I&M), will provide some energy rate relief to one of the city’s largest employers and manufacturers.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety on Thursday approved a Consent to Serve agreement with I&M to provide electrical service to Metal Technologies’ Auburn facility.
The city administration and representatives from Metal Technologies — the city’s largest energy user — have been working for years to find some relief for the high energy costs incurred by Metal Technologies.
If the Consent to Serve agreement is approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), Metal Technologies will purchase power directly from I&M for a six-year period utilizing existing transmission lines to the facility. In return for the agreement, the City of Auburn will receive a sum of money, to be specified, in return for consenting to the agreement.
Erik Weber, city attorney, said the city’s current rate agreement with I&M doesn’t allow Metal Technologies’ Auburn facility to be competitive with other facilities across North America.
The relief will come in the form of energy cost savings to Metal Technologies. The joint agreement in its current form is for six years. After the six years, Metal Technologies will once again purchase its power from Auburn Electric.
“After a couple of years of trying to figure this out for MTI, with I&M’s assistance, we were able to come up with this method,” said Mayor Mike Ley.
He said every community has one of those employers they would hate to lose and MTI is that one employer in the eyes of Ley.
“I wouldn’t want to see them go away,” he said.
The mayor said a recent economic development impact showed that MTI has an economic impact of $245 million to the City of Auburn and DeKalb County.
If the agreement is approved by the IURC, it is set to begin in January 2023.
Weber and Ley said the agreement will have no effect on the power rates for the residents of Auburn, as the city only purchases the power it uses.
“Our position is it has no effect (on city residents) because we pay for what we buy,” Weber said in terms of power usage.
After the board of works approved the issue on Thursday, it will now go to the Auburn Common Council on Tuesday night for first reading. With passage from the council, it would show its support for the agreement.
Plans moving forward on park improvements
The board took first steps to replace the vehicular bridge within Eckhart Park on Thursday as it gave City Engineer Daryl McConnell approval to advertise for bids for replacement of the bridge.
Ley said this move was in anticipation of funding being available in the 2023 budget for the project. In requesting bids now the city is hoping to receive some competitive bids for the project to help maximize its dollars.
Work on the bridge is scheduled to take place in 2023. The bridge allows for access to the community building at the south end of the park.
With that, the board also approved a contract with Weller Electric for electrical upgrades to the park, including utility relocation. The city will bore under Cedar Creek to run electric lines to a new restroom facility that will be constructed.
Employees honored
To begin Thursday’s meeting, Ley honored two employees for their years of service with the city: William King, an employee with the street department, for his 25 years of service, and Nathan Novy, for his 20 years of service with the Water Pollution Control Department.
Ley also read a proclamation proclaiming the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month within the city.
In other business:
• Approval was given to the City Engineering Department to purchase a new 2023 Chevrolet SUV from Ben Davis at a cost of $33,740. A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was declared surplus and will be transferred to the street department for use.
• The information technologies department’s annual renewal of Microsoft software was approved at a cost of $88,033.75.
• A contract with ERSI Professional Services was approved with a not-to-exceed price of $20,000 for upgrades to the city-county GIS software and database.
