AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Department nurse and director Cheryl Lynch Monday presented the DeKalb County Commissioners with a proposal of where she would like to see new Health First money spent.
Earlier this month, the commissioners voted to opt in to receive enhanced health funding for the state.
Coupled with the decision to opt in, the commissioners adopted an ordinance that states the funding from the state under Senate Enrolled Act 4 cannot be spent by the county or its health department except after prior approval of a yearly expenditure plan or other separate authorization approved by the commissioners.
The health department director shall provide a yearly expenditure plan for the 60% restricted portion of the funding. SEA itself has various categories of allowed expenditure, the ordinance states.
The commissioners then will approve, deny or modify the plan before any actual expenditures are allowed.
The 40% portion of the fund will be spent according to the needs of the health department, as determined by the health department director, as part of the normal budget process, according to the ordinance.
Because of the timing of the implementation of the funding, Lynch is required to submit a budget proposal to the state by Sept. 1. For 2024, DeKalb County is expected to receive $437,665 in additional health funds.
Monday, Lynch said her spending proposal targets low income residents; those with difficulty accessing services; tobacco cessation; obesity; trauma and injury prevention; maternal-child health; the Drug Free DeKalb vaping program; and diabetes.
Lynch said she tried to stick to where the money is expected to go. Her plan also includes a new position that would serve as a school liaison and a community health nurse.
“When you read those programs, they are right in line with the core services that we are required to do,” Lynch said. “I was very diligent to make sure, because we have things we have to do. Those are in there for a reason.”
Commissioner Todd Sanderson noted the plan contains much information. He said he would need to read it to make sure he understands it and was not ready to act on it at Monday’s meeting.
“I just want to make sure I completely understand it,” he added.
“It’s pretty obvious you’ve got things going in the direction that we need to go,” Commissioner Mike Watson told Lynch.
“I don’t see anything out of line, either in the numbers or where they’re going.”
“This is not a locked in budget anyway … this is a proposal, and council’s going to have to act on it anyway,” Watson added.
“I just need to read it all very well, but I’m OK with what I’m seeing,” Sanderson said.
“I just need to read it all and make sure I understand it. I hate making a decision on something I don’t fully understand. I think I’m getting there.”
The plan also will be presented for the DeKalb County Board of Health’s approval on Aug. 28.
“I think we’re going in the right direction. I think it would be foolish to try to second-guess a department head and revamp this whole budget,” Watson said.
“I have no intentions of changing your preliminary numbers. We need to get it submitted. I just want to make sure I understand it before it’s submitted,” Sanderson told Lynch.
“I would say, absent some big surprise as we go through the line items here, you’re exactly on track, as far as I’m concerned,” Watson added.
By consensus, the commissioners directed Lynch to begin filling out the spending plan she will submit to the state. The commissioners will revisit the proposal next week after reviewing Lynch’s plan.
Sanderson said he would have no problem with the proposal once he reads it.
“I’m not going to second-guess you on your expertise,” Sanderson told Lynch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.