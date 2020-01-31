GARRETT — Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools rank among northeast Indiana’s leaders in inbound transfers, with 261 students coming to Garrett from other school districts.
Incoming transfer students make up 15% of the enrollment of 1,776 students at Garrett schools, according to a recent state report.
Two families who are contributing six students to the transfer total recently spoke about why they send their children to Garrett.
Kimberly Schroeder of rural Kendallville works as engagement director for the Dekko Foundation in Kendallville, which strives to “foster economic freedom through education.”
Schroeder said her experiences at the foundation taught her “the responsibility of thinking about educational choice and where is the best place for your child to learn.”
Schroeder and her husband, Joe, sent their two daughters to St. John Lutheran School in Kendallville for early grades.
When they reached time to choose a high school, the Schroeders took their older daughter, Jessie, to visit several schools.
“They need to participate in that decision of where they will learn best and be the most effective,” Schroeder said about children.
When Jessie toured Garrett High School, her mother said, “It just captured her attention, and she immediately knew it was the right place for her to learn.”
Jessie enrolled in the Academy School within Garrett High School, which Kimberly Schroeder describes as a “student-driven, student-motivated way of learning.” Students work with faculty coaches to set targets for themselves.
About one-fourth of Garrett High School students participate in the Academy School, according to Principal Matt Smith.
“The student can decide how they get to those targets and how they achieve them,” Schroeder said. “Students that are naturally motivated to learn really strive in those situations. Both of our daughters have had great experiences going through the Academy.”
Jessie now is a junior class member at Garrett, while her younger sister, Samantha, or “Sam,” is a freshman.
Kimberly Schroeder said Sam spent a day at Garrett Middle School with a seventh-grade student before choosing to enroll as an eighth-grader. When she reached high school, she also opted for the Academy.
“Sam believes it’s the only way for her to learn,” Kimberly Schroeder said about the Academy. “Being able to be her own boss at school really aligned with her learning.”
She added, “The teaching staff at Garrett High School is different … they really listen to young people. They consider their needs and their interests and help them learn based on what they’re interested in.”
In Jessie Schroeder’s case, that interest is architecture. To build a foundation for her goals, she enrolled as the only girl in Garrett High School’s building trades class.
Smith said approximately 130-150 of Garrett High School’s 592 students participate in its Academy School.
“One of the basic principles is that the teachers and the students follow an adviser-advisee model,” Smith said. “The teacher is now a learning coach, and they help the students manager and monitor their own learning … because we have technologies available to help the students do that.”
Teachers in the Academy take state learning standards and “rewrite them in teenage language” known as learning targets, Smith said.
Smith gave the example of one student who aspires to become a fashion designer. The student completed learning targets for biology by designing a complete clothing line according to the shape, color and function of the human body system. The student then gave a presentation of the clothing line to complete targets for speech, reading, writing and English.
“That’s pretty powerful when kids get passionate about something and kids can knock out portions of three different courses,” Smith said.
He added, “It’s the science of motivation. The human brain wants autonomy — we want to have mastery, and we want to have purpose.”
Students in the Academy School control the path, pace and place of their learning, he said. The place does not have to be inside a classroom.
Fort Wayne Ballet participants who transferred to Garrett High School have found the Academy School’s flexibility meets their needs, Smith said.
“It’s hard for them to fit in a traditional school day” with their heavy rehearsal schedules, he said. In the Academy, the ballet students might come to school in person only a couple of days each week.
Adam and Adrienne Dircksen have sent all four of their children across district lines to enroll in Garrett schools, about 20 minutes from their home.
Their eldest child now is a college freshman, after attending Garrett schools for grades 7-12. Others are in grades 5, 7 and 11. All attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Garrett before moving on to Garrett public schools.
“We’re both educators, so we definitely do our research” about schools, Adrienne Dircksen said.
Adam Dircksen serves as director for Center for the Enhancement of Learning and Teaching at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Adrienne trains volunteer instructors for Junior Achievement.
At Garrett schools, Adam said, “The academics are excellent. I think it’s the best academic school in the area. … The curriculum is a little bit unique, especially for a school of its size.”
The Dircksens’ older children tried Garrett’s Academy with its independent learning styles, but opted for traditional classes instead.
Garrett’s advanced science and technology courses have impressed Adam Dircksen. He said their family’s high school junior is taking advanced physics and previously studied astronomy and oceanography. The school offers a summer trip to Arizona to earn a credit in earth science.
“The leadership at the school is excellent,” Adam Dircksen said. “They seem to allow the teachers a lot of flexibility in how they deliver their courses.”
The Dircksens’ junior student also belongs to a school science group that has received grant funding to survey and analyze the chemical makeup of roadside soils.
Adam Dircksen said he also has been impressed by Garrett Middle School’s Locomotive Learning Community and its focus on project-based, team-based learning.
“It’s been a real good fit” for the Dircksen children, he said.
Adrienne Dircksen said she values knowing that a majority of Garrett-Keyser-Butler teachers and administrators live in the Garrett community.
“That, to me, is a huge draw, knowing that they’re putting their best foot forward because it is their own area that they’re proud of,” she said.
Adam Dircksen added, “Garrett’s just head-and-shoulders, from what we’ve been able to discern, above the rest.”
