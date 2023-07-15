INDIANAPOLIS — New state laws supporting Hoosiers and backed by local lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session are now in effect.
“It’s important for our government to recognize that taxpayers are working to make ends meet and provide for their families, not an unlimited source of revenue,” said Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn.
“This year, the legislature made great strides in providing relief for families by further cutting taxes and keeping bureaucracy transparent and out of the way of Hoosiers.”
Most legislation passed during the recent session took effect at the beginning of the state’s new fiscal year on July 1.
Under the state’s newly passed state budget, taxpayers are expected to save an estimated $430 million over the next two years via tax relief passed during the legislative session. Lawmakers also eliminated textbook and curricular fees for parents.
“This legislative session, we took action on several pieces of legislation that will benefit Hoosiers and our local communities,” said Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City. “Our ability to make significant investment in priorities like K-12 education while providing much-needed tax relief is due to Indiana’s strong fiscal standing.”
Local lawmakers also highlighted the following new laws:
Honoring active-duty military
To honor members of the armed services, active-duty military will receive a complete income tax exemption starting next year. This tax relief could also attract more out-of-state service members and their families to call Indiana home, and help fill the workforce pipeline.
“As a veteran, it’s an honor to support my brothers and sisters still serving our country in the armed forces,” said Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, a member of House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee. “These folks help make our state great, and I hope this tax exemption encourages them to call Indiana home after their military career ends.”
Providing tax relief for homeowners
Property tax dollars are collected and spent locally, and help pay for schools, police and fire protection, and other local government services. Smaltz said to help counter the rise in local property tax bills, the state took actions to provide about $100 million in property tax relief for homeowners beginning next year. Hoosiers can expect a temporary increase to the supplemental homestead tax deduction and additional limits on property tax levy growth.
Increasing government transparency
Hosting public meetings online aims to boost civic engagement and government accountability. Beginning in 2025, governing bodies of state and local agencies will be required to either livestream their public meetings, or at least record and archive them with links to agendas and minutes for 90 days if they do not have livestreaming capability.
Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws now in effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.