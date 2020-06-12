AUBURN — The Auburn Electric utility has released a summary of its actions to recover from storm damage that occurred Wednesday:
“On Wednesday, June 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a storm with high winds caused a series of isolated power outages through the afternoon and evening. A heartfelt thanks to impacted customers for their communication, patience and cooperation as line crews worked as quickly as possible to restore power.
“Here’s a summary of what Auburn Electric (AE) and our customers encountered:”
• At 2:53 p.m., crews responded to downed tree on Melony Lane that had caused an outage for 39 customers. Line clearance crews responded and service was restored at 4:25 p.m.
• At 3:07 p.m., another 298 customers lost power, but were quickly restored thanks to automated outage recovery in our local substations.
• More downed trees and limbs on power lines caused isolated outages throughout the afternoon, some tearing overhead services away from homes.
• At 6:19 p.m., 174 customers lost power due to a falling limb on an overhead primary circuit — again, substation automation allowed immediate recovery for impacted customers.
• At 6:20 p.m., crews received reports of a snapped pole at Eckhart Avenue and East Seventh Street that was sparking and on fire. Auburn Police Department immediately blocked off the hazardous area until Auburn Electric crews could respond. About 1,125 customers experienced approximately 40 minutes of outage as crews were forced to lock out the circuit in order to safely isolate a section of primary line for repair.
• Service was restored to all Auburn Electric customers by 11:12 p.m.
