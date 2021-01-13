WATERLOO — The Town of Waterloo is preparing to apply for a $9 million grant to improve its sewage treatment system, the Town Council heard Tuesday night.
Town Manager Pam Howard said Waterloo will ask for money to build a wet-weather system and add a screen, ultraviolet lights and new headworks, and update existing lift stations and the collection system.
The town will apply to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the grant as soon as engineers complete their preliminary report on the project plan, Howard said.
Waterloo has been under an agreed order with with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management since 2012 to improve the quality of its discharge into Cedar Creek.
The council authorized Howard to apply for a state Community Crossings grant to improve Commerce Drive and C.R. 27 on the town’s west side. If the grant is awarded, Waterloo’s 25% share of the project costs would be $116,349.
Clerk-Treasurer Renee Duszynski asked permission to become a grant writer for the state Office of Community and Rural Affairs when classes open. Howard said the council is in favor of that, but wants more information and prices.
Jon Williams reported that 44 permits were issued last year for building improvements with a value of $837,704.
Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer reported that officer Josh Heffelfinger has become a school resource officer with DeKalb Central Schools, working in DeKalb Middle School and Waterloo Elementary School.
“He has done a terrific job connecting with the kids and really enjoys going into the school,” Howard said about the marshal’s report.
The marshal’s office is purchasing a 2017 Ford Explorer police cruiser, Oberholtzer added.
The council signed 2021 fire protection agreements for service by the Waterloo Fire Department to Smithfield and Grant townships. Smithfield Township contracted for $11,028 and Grant township will pay $17,447 to Waterloo for fire protection.
The council re-elected David Bolton as its president and elected Jess Jessup as vice president for 2021.
