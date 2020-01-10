FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne man died in a crash Thursday at 7:45 p.m. near the northbound entrance ramp from Interstate 469 to Interstate 69, Fort Wayne Police said.
John P. Langin, 49, died at the scene from blunt-force trauma, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said. It was the first traffic death in Allen County this year.
An adult female in Langin’s car suffered life-threatening injuries, and another adult female had injuries that were not life-threatening, a news release said.
Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the crash scene to find a vehicle on its top against the center median of I-69 with three occupants trapped inside.
Witnesses told police the vehicle was traveling west on I-469 and exited onto the ramp to I-69 northbound. The driver was not able to negotiate the curve, and the left the roadway and entered into a grassy area before coming back onto I-69. It overturned and went across all three lanes of the interstate, nearly striking at least one vehicle before hitting the center median.
The Fatal Accident Investigators as well as the Air Support Unit was called to the scene to investigate the accident. Upon their arrival, they spoke with witnesses as well and tried to establish any contributing factors that may have caused this accident.
All lanes of northbound I-69 were reopened to traffic at 10:20 p.m.
