FORT WAYNE — Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is inviting the community to its 75th anniversary open house celebration, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5, at Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, in Brotherhood Office Park.
The free-admission event will feature self-guided tours of the facility, interactive demonstrations as well as cake and punch. The agency will be unveiling a display that commemorates important milestones throughout the nonprofit group’s 75-year history.
On Friday, Oct. 4, Monterrico Taco Truck and Rusty’s Ice Cream Truck will be on site with food for purchase. Visitors will be invited to eat lunch in Cancer Services’ Healing Garden.
