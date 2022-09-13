AUBURN — A Garrett man was arrested Friday on charges of the burglary of two Auburn residences.
Nathan Allen, 35, of the 50 block of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, faces two counts of burglary, both Level 5 felonies.
According to the Auburn Police Department, on Aug. 29, police became involved in an investigation into the burglary of a residence. The burglary occurred in the 1800 block of Golfview Drive with apparent forced entry.
The male and female suspects were captured on a trail camera located inside the residence, police said. It was reported that tools belonging to contractors were stolen during the commission of the crime.
On Aug. 30, Auburn Police were called back to the same housing development, this time in the 2000 block of Links Lane. Apparent forced entry was observed at this residence and tools and household items were stolen during the commission of the crime, police said.
The photograph captured in the first burglary was posted on the Auburn Facebook page. This post was shared nearly 1,500 times in 24 hours, resulting in several tips coming into the Auburn Police Department, police said.
A possible suspect was identified through this community effort and a search warrant was applied for on Sept. 1 and was granted through DeKalb Superior Court, police said.
The search warrant was executed in the 50 block of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, on the same day and property that was stolen from one of the burglaries was located, police said. The property was returned to the owner.
An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 8 for Allen’s arrest on two counts of Level 5 felony burglary. The arrest warrant was executed on Sept. 9 and Allen was booked in to the DeKalb County Jail. Allen posted bond and was released on the same day. The case is still pending with the DeKalb County Prosecutors office, police said.
