AUBURN — TrueCare Homes will open its second memory-care home in Auburn for residents who typically have some level of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
The home will accommodate up to four residents and will have 24-hours-a-day staffing to provide dignified and appropriate care for the residents, said TrueCare owner Bryan Nugen.
All meals are prepared on site, and residents are welcome to participate in cooking, cleaning, gardening and feeding the birds, Nugen said. Daily activities that are resident-appropriate also will be offered. Families and friends are welcome to visit, Nugen said.
TrueCare homes are located in established neighborhoods in quiet environments, Nugen said.
Homes are video-monitored. Care providers help with all aspects of daily living, including personal care, medication reminders and social stimulation with a one-to-four caregiver-to-resident ratio. Homes are equipped with four private bedrooms and house only four residents at one time, Nugen said.
An open house will take place Wednesday, and those interested may call 333-6440, ext. 110, to schedule a time to take a tour.
