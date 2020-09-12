AUBURN — While this year’s DeKalb County Free Fall fair is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fair fans and supporters still will be able to get a flavor of the event at A Taste of the Fair.
The DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions will host A Taste of the Fair on Sept. 18 from 3-7 p.m., Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at RM Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A.
The event will feature a walk-through fair food alley of more than 25 food vendors. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. No on-site seating will be available.
“The fair association ... made the decision to cancel the fair. It was a heartbreaking decision to do that,” said Auburn Mayo Mike Ley, a fair association board member and the Taste of the Fair’s organizer.
“We came up with the idea of could we do something less than the fair that would give our community a flavor of the fair and came up with this idea,” he said.
Ley said as fairs have been canceled around the state and the country, events like “Taste of the Fair” have been held.
He said local organizers spent a month “vetting out” the idea, considering how it would function and where it would take place.
A group traveled to the Fulton County, Ohio, fairgrounds and attended a similar event there.
“We observed how they were doing it. It gave us the confidence that this will work,” Ley said.
RM Auctions was very welcoming and willing to host the event at the auction park south of Auburn and has been a great partner, Ley said.
“They have a desire to help provide something for the community,” he added.
Ley said the auction park is an ideal venue, as it already is set up for food vendors, has ample space for vendors, the public and parking and has a hard surface, so wet grass and mud will not be a problem in the event of rain.
Ley said participating vendors mostly are professional, full-time vendors. Many local nonprofit organizations that normally would sell food at the fair were unable to participate.
The walk-through food alley will “give a taste of what they would get at the fair,” Ley said. “We’re giving as many choices and varieties as we can bring in.”
Ley said members of the public are welcome to eat in their cars, but are encouraged to take the food to a park or other favorite place.
Food choices that will be available include sirloin tips, elephant ears, funnel cakes, curly fires, corn dogs, pizza, pretzels, Italian meatballs, tacos, kebabs, barbecue items, snow cones, caramel corn and popcorn, walleye sandwiches, onion rings, deep-fried vegetables, fried fruit pies, ice cream, roasted almonds and cheese curds.
“You’re going to get a taste of the fair,” Ley said.
“It was terrible we had to cancel the fair,” said fair association President Eric Rowe. “It affects a lot of people. We’re trying to do something to give back so people don’t miss out.”
The event also is an opportunity for vendors, who rely on their businesses for their livelihoods, Rowe noted.
