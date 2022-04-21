AUBURN — The next statewide, four-year cyclical reassessment will begin on May 1, the DeKalb County Assessor’s office has announced.
During each of the four years, 25% of the properties in DeKalb County will be field-visited to ensure accuracy of the property’s characteristics.
All field personnel have a DeKalb County personnel photo identification. There have been instances where unrelated entities have claimed to be from the assessor’s office, when in fact they were not, the office reported.
If you would like confirmation that an individual works for the assessor’s office, call 925-1824. You will be asked for a description of the person and of the vehicle, so the individual’s identity can be better verified.
