AUBURN — Candidates for mayor of Auburn appear to have cleared the air and settled their brief spat with a meeting Thursday morning, both said.
Democrat Sarah Payne and Republican Mike Ley had a “very congenial and friendly” meeting, in Ley’s words.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the candidates had criticized each other’s campaigns in Facebook posts.
Payne posted first, with a video message complaining that “my integrity and morals are being challenged” through “misinformation we’ve confirmed is coming directly from my opponent’s campaign.” She did not specify the nature of the rumors that caused her concern, but did say they involved a misunderstanding of a mayor’s responsibilities.
Ley’s responded Wednesday on Facebook, describing Payne’s video as “a desperate political tactic designed to smear my character.”
The candidates agreed to Thursday’s meeting during a conversation Tuesday, when Ley reached Payne to discuss the video.
In Thursday’s meeting, Ley said, “I was able to clear up many misperceptions and have agreed to continue moving forward, running a positive campaign and discussing issues that are important.”
Payne issued a brief statement after the meeting: “Mike and I met today with our campaign managers and we both maintained our commitment to run a positive campaign based on facts related to mayoral issues and encourage our supporters to do the same.”
Ley said, “We agreed to more or less hit the reset and go from here.”
Voters will choose between Ley and Payne as Auburn’s next mayor in the Nov. 5 election. Current Mayor Norm Yoder is retiring Dec. 31 after 20 years in office.
