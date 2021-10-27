AUBURN — DeKalb County’s annual tax sale netted more than $698,000 in delinquent taxes, from 27 of the 130 properties that were on this year’s sale list.
Before Wednesday’s sale, 32 of the county’s original 162 properties — which were 18 months overdue on taxes — were redeemed.
Properties head to the annual tax sale if the owners have missed three consecutive due dates. The auction, held annually in October in DeKalb County, offers tax liens to buyers on delinquent properties that aren’t redeemed. The buyers pay the overdue amount in full in exchange for a new lien, which they can then pursue the property’s titled owner to repay.
Tax liens are an investment opportunity for tax sale buyers, who earn a percentage return if the owner pays off the lien. If not, after a year’s time, the lien holder can petition the court for a tax deed, which then confers title and ownership of the property to them.
During a DeKalb County Commissioners’ meeting on Oct. 18 County Auditor Jan Bauman said tax sales are beneficial to help fund local government services and return parcels to the tax rolls.
At this year’s sale, only 27 of the 130 parcels eligible for sale sold, leaving 103 delinquent within the county.
The majority of the properties that didn’t sell — most of them repeated on the annual listing and generally plots of land that have no functional use or have unpaid amounts well exceeding the land’s value, therefore generating no interest from buyers — the DeKalb County Commissioners receive a tax certificate.
Commissioners can choose to sell those tax certificates at any price or even give them away to an interested party willing to take ownership of the property and get it back on the tax rolls in the future.
One of those properties on this year’s list was a small cemetery which is landlocked and hasn’t been utilized since the mid 1800s. The cemetery, located at 4738 C.R. 61 in Wilmington Township, is known as Kraft Cemetery. The last record of anyone being buried there is 1879.
The commissioners can now transfer the property to Wilmington Township who has agreed to take on the property.
The majority of the parcels sold in Wednesday’s sale were residential units or parcels of land. Some of the parcels fetched large amounts of money. A property on C.R. 6 north of Butler — which had a $1,570.74 lien — sold for $75,000. Another property in Auburn with a lien of $3,196.96 sold for $90,000.
There were eight parcels that sold for $50,000 or more.
