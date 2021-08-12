AUBURN — The Auburn Water Pollution Control Department is experimenting with a new technology to repair a storm sewer on North Van Buren Street after it was given approval from the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety Thursday morning.
The work on a 42-inch concrete pipe will be done this year during a period of dry weather by Inland Pipe Rehabilitation.
Auburn Water Pollution Control Department Superintendent Todd Sattison said the needed repair is in a 20-foot section of pipe between Michigan Avenue and West 1st Street, which runs along North Van Buren Street.
“It is something new we have never done,” Sattison said. “They (IRP) are confident they can do it. All of the work they have done for us has been top notch.”
The fix, which sprays a polymer to the inside of the pipe, allows the repair to be done without the hassle of tearing up the roadway.
Sattison said the section of road should only be closed for a day during repairs.
“It is nice when we can do a repair and not have to dig up the street,” he said.
The technology comes at a cost as the board approved the $52,000 contract.
Water Superintendent Randy Harvey informed the board that plans are in the works to possibly expand the office at the water treatment facility. The board approved a contract with Martin Riley to perform design and architectural work on the project, which would also include a cold storage facility on the back portion of the building.
The project is part of the department’s capital improvement plan.
Harvey said the construction portion of the project has been put on hold for now because of high construction costs.
The board also approved contracts with Wessler Engineering for the department’s wellhead protection plan and emergency response plan.
Fire Chief Mike VanZile reported that Aaron Orwig has been promoted to the position of lieutenant. He was been with the department for three and a half years.
He also informed the board that the department recently received a $7,360 grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The grant will be used for the purchase of two new rescue training mannequins. It will also be used to paint the department’s two-story burn structure, which is used for training purposes.
