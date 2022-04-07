INDIANAPOLIS — Two long-time DeKalb County farm families were recognized Tuesday during the Hoosier Homestead awards program in Indianapolis.
The two families were among 69 honored in the state who continue to own and maintain family farms dating 100 years old or more.
The Hoosier Homestead Award program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. The program, instituted in 1976, recognizes the impact these family farms have made to the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. Within the past 45 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.
DeKalb County legislators Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, and state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, were on hand for the awards ceremony on Tuesday.
The Lautzenhiser farm received the Centennial and Sesquicentennial awards and the Myers farm received a Centennial award.
“Those two families have reached a significant milestone, not only for their longevity in the agriculture industry, but, also for producing quality product that has allowed them to withstand the test of time,” Kruse said. “Farming is hard work, and I applaud them for continuing the tradition.”
Smaltz said Indiana’s rich farming history continues on because of families like these.
“Our agricultural diversity and production is envied by other states across the nation, thanks to their dedication,” Smaltz said. “Remaining in operation for so long is a huge accomplishment, and I congratulate these farms for their longevity.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres and produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial — for 100, 150 and 200 years respectively.
Three farms were honored for bicentennial ownership. They were the Williams farm from Madison County, est. 1822; the Hartman farm from Parke County, est. 1822; and the Arnold farm from Rush County, est. 1821.
Two Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are held each year — one at the Statehouse in April and one at the Indiana State Fair in August. To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead award, visit in.gov/isda/2337.html.
