AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library has announced these activities for the week of July 10-15.
The main library is located at 603 S. Jackson St. The genealogy center is at 700 S. Jackson St. The teen library is at 705 S. Jackson St.
Monday
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Teen Art Club, teen library.
Tuesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, library park.
Noon-3 p.m. — Open house, teen library.
3:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen library’s birthday party, teen library.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family story time, library park.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Adult Dungeons and Dragons, main library.
Wednesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, library park.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Anime Club, teen library.
Thursday
4-5 p.m. — Harry Potter wand making, teen library.
Friday
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, main library.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club goes to the movies, main library.
Saturday, July 15
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Magic: The Gathering Draft Event, main library.
