To the editor:
On September 6, 2018, Jackson Township received a gift … our original Grange Hall was returned to us and located on our property next to the Fire Hall/Community Center.
This project has been in the works since 2014. It was originally the idea of Township Board Member Ralph Seiler. Township Trustee Jeff Cook talked to the owner of the property where the Grange Hall was resting and arranged to take the hall from the current owner at no cost to the township.
I became trustee 1/01/2015. Unfortunately, Ralph Seiler passed away in 2015 and my husband passed away in 2016 … and the township lost interest in moving the building; however, the county historian, John Bry, was not going to let this building get away.
While I was trying to come to grips with my husband’s passing, I told John Bry the township couldn’t take the building He was dismayed by the decision, but continued to try to find a place to locate the Grange Hall. John had a couple leads and they both fell apart. Eventually, he came back to me and asked, ”Can you not take this historic building?” I replied, ”If you can get it moved, the township will take it.”
And thus, John Bry, along with Sue Stoops of the Jackson Township 4-H club, embarked on a mission to move the Grange Hall from its location in a field on C.R. 60 to its new home next to the Jackson Township Fire Hall/Community Center. They worked on this project for three years, and finally in 2018 their efforts were successful.
On a cloudy day in September, Mediacom provided ramps to protect their dropped cables for the mover to drive over and AEP/IMP dropped lines and then reinstalled them. The DeKalb County Highway Department moved road signs, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department monitored the road during the move.
I was standing at the township property, watching through binoculars as the building came down C.R. 60. In front of the building was Kathryn Bassett of The Star, Sue Stoops of the Jackson 4-H Club and our county historian, John Bry. Following the Grange Hall was WFFT-55. It was an awesome sight to see this building coming down the road to finally find its spot on township property.
Tab forward to 2021. The historic Jackson Township Community Center Grange Hall is once again on township property. The restoration project is huge … the building has a new roof, new windows, a new stairway to the front door. The Grange Hall Project committee is meeting, the Jackson Township Homemakers and others have been making noodles for our beef-and-noodle dinner on May 1. We are excited to get on with the restoration project — we are planning a great May Day celebration.
JTAA opening day … games begin at 1 p.m.;, Tours of Cook’s Village on C.R. 35 — 2-4 p.m.; open house at the Grange Hall, 3:30-7 p.m.; and a beef-and-noodle dinner at the Jackson Township Hall from 4-7 p.m., Please come and enjoy Jackson Community Center: the athletic field, the fire hall, the historic Grange Hall and the community center. Jackson Township – a great place to live. Come celebrate with us on May 1.
Audra Wilcoxson, Jackson Township Trustee
Martha Close and Jackson Homemakers Club
Sue Stoops and the Jackson 4-H Club
Historic Grange Hall Restoration Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.