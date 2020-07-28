AUBURN — Meg Zenk says she has the best job in DeKalb County.
For 36 years, she has led the DeKalb County Council on Aging as its executive director.
Now, she’s ready to step into retirement, as soon as the right person to replace her can be found.
“Please find somebody with the same passion and drive,” Zenk said she told her agency’s board of directors.
That could be a tall order. Zenk has spent half of her life tirelessly and enthusiastically promoting the agency that serves the county’s senior citizens.
Since she started in 1984 with only one worker to supervise, Zenk has guided the council’s growth to 23 employees. Its DeKalb Area Rural Transit service has grown from one vehicle to a dozen.
In 1984, Zenk was working as temporary leader of a religious education program at Immaculate Conception Church in Auburn when she heard about an opening for a Council on Aging director.
“They had not had a director for six months,” Zenk said, and when she arrived, the agency’s records were lagging far behind schedule.
On Zenk’s first day on the job, a state agency employee visited and asked to see a report. Zenk confessed that not only did she not know what the report was, “I don’t even think I know where the restroom is in this place.”
Zenk said she worked a lot of long days and nights getting the agency back in shape.
Even then, she had the support of a board she describes as incredible.
“They could not be any better, and that’s been from the day I started until today,” she said about the council’s directors.
For her first nine years, Zenk ran the agency out of a converted church building in downtown Auburn. The agency was outgrowing those original quarters at Jackson and 6th streets.
By 1993, the Council on Aging was seeking help from the state to acquire a building that would become its present home — on Auburn’s east edge at 1800 E. 7th St.
An Indiana Department of Commerce official seemed doubtful about the proposed move. Zenk talked him into making a visit to the relatively new structure, which had been built to house a funeral home. On their ride across town to the site, they learned that both were Irish Catholics who had grown up in the Chicago area, she said.
“He came in the front door, took one look around and said, ‘I will do everything in my power to help you get this building,’” Zenk recalled. A $500,000 Community Focus Fund grant from the state made the move a possibility.
However, first the local council needed to come up with a 30% match for the grant. The council’s volunteers exceeded the goal. Zenk recalled how two ladies from Spencerville even collected donations in taverns.
“In just a few short weeks, after knocking on doors … we raised about $220,000, so we were on our way,” she said.
DART formed and began offering transportation services in 2008, and last year it carried 1,068 unduplicated passengers. Its fleet includes 12 vehicles and soon will grow to 13, thanks to federal COVID-19 relief funding. Another fundraising campaign provided indoor storage for the vehicles in a building completed two years ago.
This year, COVID-19 has reduced sharply the council’s programs and DART’s passenger count, Zenk said.
Carrying on against obstacles, Zenk spends hours on the telephone, directing callers to services that can help them. She calls it “a big part of my job — that I love.”
“I think the community looks at the agency and the services as a valuable position in the community,” she said about the council.
Today, the council’s dedicated staff and volunteers “make this place tick,” she said. It enjoys the support of local agencies and businesses.
“I think we have the best networking county in the state,” Zenk said, launching into a long list of thank-you’s.
She could not have accomplished so much without the support of her late husband and her five children, she said.
She issued special thanks to the DeKalb County Commissioners, who help with funding of DART. “They’ve always been so supportive and wonderful to work with,” she said.
Zenk gives credit to staff members at the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Rural Transit Assistance program for the success of DART and to Lions International and others who donated to help build DART’s two-year-old vehicle storage building.
“Also our county, city, towns and townships representatives, United Way, Aging and In-home Services, Community Foundation, etc. for their ongoing partnerships,” Zenk added.
As she prepares to leave, Zenk said, ‘My dream was to have an addition for the building. That’s not going to happen on my time, but it’s sorely needed.” She said she hopes a new director can see that expansion become a reality and “take this place to the next level.”
