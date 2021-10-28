WATERLOO — After being shut out for a State Water Infrastructure Fund grant, the Town of Waterloo moved forward on applying for a grant/loan from the State Revolving Fund program for its reconstruction of the town’s wastewater treatment facility and system.
The reconstruction of the facility, with an initial price tag of $9.7 million, was mandated by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) after an agreed order was entered into in 2012.
The agreed order by IDEM and the town stipulates that the town must have its combined sewer overflows (CSO) and its sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) corrected by 2024.
The town has the same issue that many municipalities face with CSO occurrences during heavy rain events such as the one Sunday and Monday.
The town’s wastewater treatment facility, which was built to handle 369,000 gallons of water a day, received over 2.7 million gallons earlier this week, causing a sanitary sewer overflow event.
Chris LaLonde, water and wastewater superintendent, said the issues with the town’s system are a combination of problems. One of the major portions of the reconstruction will be the updating and expansion of the wastewater treatment facility along with installing a wet weather system and replacing the town’s seven lift stations.
LaLonde said from what he has been told, the last time the wastewater treatment facility was upgraded was possibly 1998.
“We have not done any upgrades in 20 years,” he said, during Tuesday night’s Waterloo Town Council special meeting.
Town Manager Pam Howard said the water department staff works hard to not have overflows, but it is hard to control the weather.
The town has already secured a $4.87 million loan/grant from the USDA, of which $2.3 million is a 40-year loan.
Despite having secured nearly half of the money needed, the project can’t begin until the entire funding source has been secured. The town won’t hear word on the State Revolving Fund grant/loan of nearly $5 million until May 2022.
Howard warned the council Tuesday night that if the town doesn’t secure the State Revolving Fund grant/loan, they would have to look at other funding sources and possibly raise sewer rates.
Currently, the town charges its residents who use up to 4,000 gallons a month $72.81. Howard said sewer rates could go up as far as $108.49 depending on additional money secured.
“We are going to have to wait and see what happens with the rest of the money. We are in limbo right now,” said Jess Jessup, town board president.
The town is working with Midwestern Engineers Inc., of Loogootee on plans for reconstruction.
LaLonde said he is hoping that work can begin in 2022 to complete the project by 2024.
Preliminary plans show the new plant will have the capacity to take in five to seven million gallons of wastewater during heavy rain events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.