Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.