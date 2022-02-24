AUBURN — Thanks to the quick thinking of the DeKalb County Jail kitchen staff, an inmate’s plan for escape were thwarted.
At approximately 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, after the evening meal pass, Sheriff Dave Cserep said the inmate used a stove top grate to break a kitchen window on the 9th street side of the jail.
The inmate’s name was not released. At no time did the inmate breach the secure jail perimeter, Cserep said in a news release.
No officers or staff were injured. Cserep said he is very proud of the quick and professional manner in which kitchen and jail staff responded to the incident.
The incident is under investigation. A charge of escape (attempted), a Level 5 felony, has been filed with the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.
