AUBURN — The best-of-show vehicle at Saturday’s Auburn Shifters Car Club’s 9th annual Charity Car Show at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater won’t be going anywhere for the foreseeable future, except maybe for an ice cream run.
“It’s actually a three-generation car,” said Rob Carter, who owns the vehicle with his father Tom. Rob’s son Devon was also involved in the creation of the standout car.
“It’s a passion between three generations in the family; a family heirloom for sure,” Rob said. “We did most of the work and had others do the work with us.”
“We purchased this in 2005 as an original,” Tom explained. “We had to make the decision to keep it as an original or do something with it.”
That November, Tom and son Rob decided to turn it into a custom “rat rod” while maintaining the vehicle’s original black color.
While the all-steel body remained intact, they replaced the engine with a General Motors 350 cubic-inch motor, a 700R4 drive train and a Ford 9-inch rear end.
“Most people do two-door coupes,” Tom said. “We like the four-doors, with suicide doors. We can put the family in here.
“We can run to get ice cream in the evening or on the weekend. It absolutely has plenty of room and it rides really nice, being a big, ol’ heavy, steel boat.
“That’s what we enjoy about it,” Tom continued. “It’s a nice driver.”
Devon, 21, now in college, has driven the car to high school proms and other events.
“He probably loves the speed. I’ve never seen him drive it,” Tom said. “I’m not sure I want to.”
“I don’t know if I want to,” Rob quipped. Tom and Rob politely declined to share how fast they’ve driven the car.
Since it was completed in 2008, the car has been driven about 8,000 miles, with the longest being about 200-mile round journeys.
“To take an original car made by Henry Ford in ’36, keep it an original body, with clean lines and clean colors — chrome and black — you can’t go wrong with that,” Rob said.
“It gets use, which is the reason to have it quite frankly.”
Event organizers said 159 vehicles were registered, but they believe at least 200 vehicles gathered Saturday morning.
In addition to the Carters, these special awards were presented: A 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, owned by Don and Julie Cox, won the Helen Gerig Memorial Award. A 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle, owned by Jack Davies, won the Mayor’s Trophy. A 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle owned by Paul Blust, won the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department award. A 1972 Chevrolet Nova, owned by Theresa Perry, won the Auburn Police Department award.
