AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 16 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Dec. 28-Jan. 4.
Lisa Anne Blanchard of the 200 block of South Clark Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Torin R. Myers of the 8100 block of Whittier Court, Fort Wayne, received a 180-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Austin R. German of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Abby Marie Utz of the 3300 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Elisa S. Horton of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony.
David Michael Houlton of the 200 block of East 16th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 92 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 46 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. In a separate case, he was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 92 days, for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 46 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. The sentences will be served at the same time.
Nickie Lee Wells of Waterloo received a 540-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for 540 days for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. In a separate case, she was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for theft, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Andrea N. Thatcher of the 4400 block of Werling Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 72 days served while the case was pending and her driving license was suspended for one year.
Sydney G. Yeider of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except eight days, for battery resulting in bodily injury. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 358 days.
Christopher T. Baber of the 5500 block of C.R. 31, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jericho Terrance Budd-Davis of the 1600 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Janel M. Moore of the 2800 block of Cambridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was fined $50 for carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tony Anthony Jones, who is listed in court files as being homeless, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Wayne Cooper of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to six days in jail for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending.
Terry L. Mohr of the 300 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 10 days in jail for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Bobbi J. Avila of the 1900 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.