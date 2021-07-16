AUBURN — Auburn Alliance Church, 805 Old Brick Road, in partnership with Child Evangelism Fellowship, will host a vacation Bible school Monday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m. It is open for children age 3 through those entering sixth grade. To register, call the church at 925-1320 or register when arriving on the first evening.
