HAMILTON — The dust has not yet settled as enrollment continues today at Hamilton Community Schools.
Due to construction surrounding the repair of heating and cooling infrastructure, on Tuesday, administratprs decided to postpone this school year’s start by two days.
The new date for the first day at Hamilton Community Schools is Wednesday, Aug. 14. Teachers will start work Monday and Tuesday.
“The new HVAC project is wrapping up, but there is still work to be completed. We have additional cleaning crews coming in to ensure that all rooms are clean, safe and ready to go for our students,” said a Tuesday news release. “This will also allow teachers who have not been able to access rooms this summer the ability to get prepared for our students’ first day.”
“The elementary teachers have not been able to be in their rooms since the end of last school year,” said Superintendent Tony Cassel, who also serves as high school principal.
HVAC work has spanned from the elementary school to two high school classrooms and the high school teachers’ lounge.
The internet and power were out for six days recently while the new units were installed and power lines were run.
With the change of starting dates, Cassel said two flex days built into the school calendar will be absorbed, possibly through e-learning days. He said that would be addressed during the second quarter of the school year.
The main construction will be finished before students return, Cassel said. Some final cosmetic details may need to be completed in the evenings after school starts, as work crews wrap up the project.
Registration started Tuesday and continues today through 2 p.m. Cassel said enrollment numbers look encouraging.
Hamilton Community Schools started in the fall of 2018 with 286 students and increased to 301 students this spring. Cassel said enrollment is expected to hit around the 300-mark this year.
“It’s a great school,” Cassel said. “It’s very much a family atmosphere.”
Some students who have transferred from other area districts to Hamilton have thrived in the small-school environment, he said. The staff is familiar with the students and their parents.
While there is frequent talk about the Hamilton school closing, Cassel said it remains a viable force in the community. He said the referendum approved by Hamilton taxpayers allows the district to make ends meet.
As he begins his second school year with the district, Cassel said he’d been receiving positive feedback about the use of the extra funding, 44 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, which is similar to referendums in place in other area districts.
“People like that we have been making concerted efforts to reach out to the community, to be transparent,” he said.
To add to the community outreach, this year Hamilton will open its library one evening a week and one Saturday a month. Starting around the end of this month, Hamilton residents can use the school library from 5-8 p.m. after passing a limited background check.
The renovated library stocks a variety of fiction and nonfiction books. Internet access will be available.
The program provides a service “so that our local patrons have access to a library without having to travel to another town and pay a fee to use their library,” said Cassel.
He said Hamilton Community Schools is pleased to fill a void in the community and will host a library open house when the new initiative begins.
With the beginning of classes comes sports. Hamilton currently has girls volleyball, girls golf and cross country.
Basketball will be offered in the fall, and Cassel said the school is putting out feelers for a junior varsity soccer team. Spring sports will include baseball, softball and track and field.
“We’re excited to get the new school year started,” Cassel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.