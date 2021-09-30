AUBURN — It is a sight that is all too common this week in the show arena at the DeKalb County 4-H Fair, siblings doing battle.
It is that rivalry between siblings and friends that push 4-H competitors to work their hardest during fair week and throughout the year.
Monday night’s Goat Show saw two sisters battling it out for the top spot in the meat goat project.
Madison and Kiersten Haynes of Butler are no strangers to the show arena in DeKalb County and across the state and nation. The two show a variety of species throughout the year.
When it came down to choosing the top meat goat at this year’s fair, both girls’ goats were in the running. This time around Madison, a senior at Eastside High School, came out on top, winning Grand Champion Meat Goat with her champion heavyweight meat goat.
Madison said having her sister in the ring with her pushes her to do the best she can. The win was a redemption of 2020 when Madison’s meat goat took reserve grand champion.
This was her first grand champion win in the project, something she said she was very happy about.
“I’ve been showing her (meat goat) all summer,” Madison said, when asked what made the difference in this year’s goat compared to last. “This one also had more muscle.”
After being bested by her sister for grand champion, Kiersten turned around and won Premier Showmanship honors for the meat goat project, besting her sister.
This win was the first premier win for Kiersten in the project.
“I was very excited,” Kiersten said of the win.
She said it took a lot of long nights and hard work to prepare for this year’s fair and the level of competition.
Madison said one nice thing about competing against her sister is there is always someone there to practice with in the barn.
Kiersten, a freshman at Eastside High School, also won senior showmanship honors for the project and Champion Medium Weight Meat Goat.
Baylee Doster, a sophomore at DeKalb High School, and a seven-year 4-H member, won grand champion honors in the Dairy Wether project during Monday’s goat show.
Doster, who admits she is a swine person, said she never thought who would win the goat wether project banner. Along with showing the top goat wether, she also was named premier showman for the project.
Doster said she prefers the swine project because that’s what she has grown up with around the family farm.
“Our family’s background is in swine,” she said.
In preparing for the showmanship competition Friday night — where contestants will show all the large animal species — Doster said she was going to work on practicing with those animals she isn’t as familiar with.
Those animals include sheep and dairy. This will be her first time in the showmanship competition.
