AUBURN — All Eckhart Public Library locations will be closed Monday through Sunday, Sept. 29, for maintenance around the library campus. All locations will reopen Monday, Sept. 30, with their regular hours.
Eckhart Public Library wi-fi will be unavailable at all locations beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, due to work on internet cabling. This outage will continue through the rest of the weekend. The library staff apologized for any inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.