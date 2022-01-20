FORT WAYNE — Michael L. Placencia, 53, of Auburn was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine on Wednesday.
Placencia was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, on Sept. 7, 2020, Placencia was approached by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department after causing traffic to become congested by failing to move to the far right of the road.
During the encounter, police checked the VIN number on Placencia’s moped and found that it was previously reported stolen. Placencia indicated to law enforcement that he had something illegal on him which turned out to be 11 bags of methamphetamine, $674 cash, a digital scale with residue, a glass smoking device and a red straw containing residue.
Subsequent lab analysis revealed the substance to be methamphetamine, 95% pure with a weight of 32.4 grams.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Brent Ecenbarger.
