AUBURN — Since its founding in 2016, Image of Hope Ranch has provided children, teens and adults who may be struggling emotionally a place to heal from brokenness.
Founded by Randy and Alisha Shank as a Christ-centered ministry, Image of Hope has continued to expand its programs and on Thursday will celebrate the opening of its new Nature Discovery Center.
The program offers individuals, families, preschools, elementary schools and homeschool groups the opportunity to come out and learn about nature and ecosystems.
The project received a $6,085 Impact Grant from United Way of DeKalb County to purchase educational equipment and curriculum. United Way provide an additional $4,815 to build the facility as a Day of Caring Project with Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and his team providing volunteer labor. Image of Hope donors added the remaining $10,000 to complete the project.
The Nature Discovery also is a component of the ranch’s Family Focus program, explained Alisha Shank, who is the ranch’s executive director.
The Family Focus program is meant to provide a place where families can spend time together outdoors and is available June, July and August. Families move through four different activities: “Barnyard Friends” where they can spend time with and pet rabbits, kittens, goats, ponies, ducks and chickens; fishing and kayaking at the ranch pond; and archery, along with the nature center activities.
Image of Hope’s Equine One-on-One program pairs its horses and ponies with one leader and one child, teen or adult for 60-minute sessions, which are designed to be adaptable to meet the needs of each person. Guests are invited to experience the relaxation and peace of spending time with horses. They may groom, work with a horse, ride a horse, or maybe just spend time petting and talking to the horse. Image of Hope has 13 horses. The Equine One-on-One program takes place in an outdoor obstacle course, and and indoor barn and arena.
Last year, based on the One-on-One program application process, statistics showed 70% of participants suffered from anxiety, depression and low self-esteem; 50% suffered from bullying; 34% experienced mental or physical abuse; 32% had suicidal thoughts and 16% attempted suicide; 23% suffered the loss of a parent; and 23% experienced self-harm.
The One-on-One program had been offered from April to October, until this past winter when the ranch began offering a winter program, Shank said. During the winter, guests can stand with horses under red light therapy solariums while visiting, petting or grooming the animals, Shank explained. A welcome center also has been added where parents and families can observe activities taking place both in the arena and in the outdoor ring.
Also at the ranch is a pumpkin patch, where participants plant, harvest and sell pumpkins and learn how to run a business.
All programs at Image of Hope are offered at no cost to participants, through the generous support of volunteers and donors.
Last year Image of Hope hosted more than 6,500 guest visits. The ranch has more than 100 volunteers who serve in a variety of roles including instructors, working at events and working in the barns. The ranch has four staff members. Along with Shank are Zis Milentis, strategy and development director; Sandi Deardorf, administrative assistant; and Jennie Stauffer, equine coordinator.
“Image of Hope has moved me toward healing in my own life and has offered me the opportunity to help those who come to the ranch,” Shank said.
“It is my prayer that every individual and family that participates in the programs are made to feel loved and a part of the Image of Home Ranch’s family.”
Thursday’s celebration of the nature center opening will begin at 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by tours and refreshments. The public is invited to attend. Image of Hope is located at 5499 C.R. 31, Auburn.
