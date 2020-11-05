AUBURN — Auburn Main Street’s November First Friday event will feature the third annual Chocolate Trails — including chocolate tastings, chocolate shopping specials and giveaways — Friday from 5-8 p.m.
The public is encouraged to shop, explore, and taste what Auburn has while maintaining social distance. Participants are invited to take "selfies" at any of the downtown Auburn Main Street murals.
Damon Mitchell will perform live music at the Auburn Brewing Company from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission is limited to people age 21 and older.
