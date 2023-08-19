AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 25 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I from Aug. 7-17.
Joshua William Gordon of the 6900 block of Desdemona Crossing, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 90 days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 275 days and received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending.
Obdullo Neftly Valenzuela-Perez of the 1300 block of East Fairfax, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Nelson Eduardo Agustin-Rodriguez of the 1100 block of Monroe Street, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ebonye Nicole Johnson of the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan D. Stier of the 500 block of Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alexander Michael Muzzillo of the 0300 block of C.R, 11, Ashley, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 361 days and received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending.
Randy H. Knee of the 3800 block of C.R. 64, Auburn, was sentenced to three years in prison, all suspended except 270 days, for child solicitation, a Level 5 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and received credit for five days served in jail while the case was pending.
Lindsey Park of the 1300 block of Center Street, Auburn, received a pair of 540-day sentences for auto theft and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the same time. As an alternative to incarceration in jail or prison, Park was ordered to be placed in the DeKalb County Community Corrections program. If the placement is revoked, she will be committed to jail or prison for the remainder of the sentence.
Keland Lamont Brown of the 600 block of West Jackson, Kokomo, was sentenced to 540 days in prison for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony. As an alternative to incarceration in jail or prison, Brown was ordered to be placed in the Howard County Community Corrections program. If the placement is revoked, he will be committed to jail or prison for the remainder of the sentence.
Mackenzie Mae Browning of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except six days, for battery and intimidation, both Class A misdemeanors. She was placed on probation for 359 days and received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Joshua Jason Ringler of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 28 days, for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentenced and he received credit for 14 days served while the case was pending. In a separate case, he received a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation for intimidation, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Hunter Riley Deaton of the 6900 block of S.R. 8, Butler, was sentenced to six days in jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; 180 days, all suspended, for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and 60 days, all suspended, for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and his driving license was suspended for 60 days. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending.
Kedreionna M. Humphrey of the 900 block of Drexel Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to four days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending.
Sa Sa Aye of the 4300 block of Mirada Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to four days in jail for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and 14 days in jail for making a false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Chad Shock of the 13000 block of Hillside Drive, Syracuse, was sentenced to 124 days in jail for battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 62 days served while the case was pending.
Vanessa M. Bailey of the 1000 block of Irene Street, Auburn, was sentenced to four days in jail, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jessie Diann Swick of the 2400 block of C.R. 35, Waterloo, was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with credit for 10 days served, for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Adrian Cruz of the 300 block of East Lincoln Street, Ashley, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Russell Edward Johnson of the 800 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 180 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending.
Brian Stephen Auman of the 5900 block of C.R. 60, St. Joe, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and 60 days, all suspended, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending.
Shilow N. Shipley of the 10000 block of North 900 East, Kendallville, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Edmond M. Johnson of the 11000 block of Linden Grove Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 305 days and received credit for four days served while the case was pending.
Rheanon Lee Zell of the 1500 block of Waynedale Drive, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 361 days and her driving license was suspended for 90 days. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Devin Logan Jade Vanhorn of the 2500 block of Schele Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Autumn Rose Johnson of the 10000 block of West South County Line Road, Zanesville, was sentenced to 140 days in jail, with credit for 70 days served, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
