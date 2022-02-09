INDIANAPOLIS — The Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana (APAI) has named five Trine University students as 2021 APAI Scholars.
Those students include Jacob Barkey, of Auburn. Other award recipients were Noah Ballard of Tipp City, Ohio, Hannah Murray of Shelbyville, Benjamin Stoffel of Andrews and Ryan Wisman of Bronson, Michigan.
All civil engineering majors, the students were recognized during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Scholarship Awards Banquet, held in conjunction with the 2021 APAI Winter Conference and Expo on Dec. 16, 2021, at the Marriott East Hotel in Indianapolis.
Scholarships are awarded by the APAI Scholarship Committee to students studying construction management, civil engineering and construction engineering and management at six nationally accredited Indiana universities, including Trine University. Students must complete an in-person interview with members of the Scholarship Committee to receive an award.
The total amount of scholarships awarded in 2021 by the association totaled $50,000 to deserving scholars, in anticipation that many recipients will remain in Indiana and seek employment opportunities with APAI’s member contractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.