Auburn man injured in motorcycle crash

GARRETT — An Auburn suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash that occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of C.R. 56, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police said Eric Huff, 35, of Auburn, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a head and facial injuries and severe bleeding. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
According to a crash report, Huff was traveling east on C.R. 56 on his 2012 Harley-Davidson FLS motorcycle and attempted to slow down for an unknown reason. Skid marks on the roadway suggest the brakes locked up, causing the motorcycle to turn and skid backwards toward the south side of the roadway.
Police said once the motorcycle hit the edge of the road, the impact threw Huff from the cycle. Police said Huff landed in a field along the south side of the road.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this accident, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
County police were assisted by the Garrett police and fire departments and Parkview EMS.
Damage to Huff’s motorcycle was estimated to be between $2,501-$5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.