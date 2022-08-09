AUBURN — The Bar None Saddle Club of Auburn will host its annual Fun Show Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
The show will feature unusual classes including the stick horse open, stick horse steeple chase, Dolly Parton class, ribbon race, and barrel race for ponies and mini horses.
Admission is free. A free lunch will be served at noon at the Bar None Saddle Club where hot dogs, drinks and table service will be provided. Those who attend are asked to bring a covered dish to pass.
The Bar None Saddle Club was founded in 1947 to preserve and promote the horse industry in DeKalb County and northeastern Indiana.
